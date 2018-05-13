Falcons trying Calvin Ridley in a variety of ways

AP

The Falcons could be getting their money’s worth from rookie receiver Calvin Ridley.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have used Ridley in various ways during rookie minicamp.

Ridley played both outside and slot receiver on offense, and he returned punts and kickoffs.

“The first impression was that I recognized the competitor that he was because he wanted every rep,” coach Dan Quinn said. “That’s a good thing. He wanted to go for it, but today we were trying to feature some of the guys that we wanted to take a look at. He didn’t get as many reps today and I know there was some disappointment on his end.”

There likely was some disappointment that Ridley lasted until the 26th pick in the draft, but he’s surely thrilled to be teamed up with another former Alabama wideout, Julio Jones. Before the draft, Ridley explained to PFT Live that he had been training with Jones.

With Jones still drawing a ton of attention, Ridley could find favorable matchups when one the field as a second receiver or when operating out of the slot, with Jones and Mohamed Sanu on the outside.