Giants sign Chris Lewis-Harris

The Giants signed veteran cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris after he tried out during the team’s rookie minicamp, his agency announced on social media.

Lewis-Harris, 29, did not find a job last season after the Broncos cut him during the preseason.

In 2016, Lewis-Harris made five tackles, an interception and two pass breakups while playing seven games for the Bengals and seven for the Ravens. Baltimore claimed him off waivers when Cincinnati waived him.

The Bengals originally signed Lewis-Harris as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2012. He played 19 games with the Bengals in his first four years.