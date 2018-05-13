Seahawks cut Stephen Morris

Getty Images

When the Seahawks signed quarterback Stephen Morris as a backup option to Russell Wilson this offseason, it was noted that he’s never played in a regular season game since entering the league in 2014.

Unless the Seahawks have a change in plans, that’s not going to change in Seattle this season. The Seahawks waived Morris this weekend.

The move comes a week after the team got a look at seventh-round pick Alex McGough at their rookie minicamp. Coach Pete Carroll called McGough’s strong play the “surprise of the day” after watching him in the first practice and the first impression was apparently enough to thin out the competition behind Wilson.

Austin Davis joins McGough in that competition with OTAs up next on the offseason calendar.