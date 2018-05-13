Sean Payton: J.T. Barrett has “a lot of the things” you look for in a QB

Getty Images

Quarterback J.T. Barrett‘s bid for an NFL career got underway this weekend at rookie minicamp in New Orleans.

Barrett, who started 44 games and won a national title at Ohio State, signed with the Saints after going undrafted last month and will be trying to earn a spot on the depth chart behind Drew Brees. His first work with his new team earned a nice review from head coach Sean Payton.

“There is a leadership presence about him,” Payton said. “He is in an athlete. He has played a lot of competitive football and he has handled this camp very well. [He has] a lot of the things that you look for in that position. He was certainly worthy of being drafted and he has done a good job here.”

Barrett gave himself less of a rave and said, via the New Orleans Advocate, that “it was a deer-in-the-headlight type deal” when he first got on the field with the offense. The faster he progresses beyond that point the better for his chances in a competition with Tom Savage and Taysom Hill for work behind Brees.