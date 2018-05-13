Sunday morning one-liners

AP

Bills rookies Mike Love and Gerhard de Beer may have some Bud Light coming their way.

How will the Dolphins deploy their safeties?

Forecasting which Patriots will make a jump in their second NFL season.

Setting the stage for the Jets’ quarterback competition.

Seven questions for the Ravens offensive line to answer this season.

Three Bengals rookies were teammates at Ohio State.

Draft picks have been numerous for the Browns in recent years.

CB Malik Boynton might not make the Steelers, but just getting the chance seemed unlikely not so long ago.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien wouldn’t comment on G Jeff Allen‘s health.

Head coach Frank Reich said the Colts rookies made a good first impression.

Rookie WR D.J. Chark is getting some advice from Jaguars teammate Leonard Fournette.

Said Titans rookie LB Rashaan Evans of head coach Mike Vrabel, “He is very specific about the things that he wants, and I feel like that is what makes great linebackers. I am just honored to be able to be coached by him, and looking forward to continue to get coached by him.”

Broncos LB Josey Jewell went from the farm to the football field.

Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman took a group of teammates on a NASCAR outing.

Undrafted rookie CB Tony Brown has made a good impression on the Chargers.

Raiders LB Bruce Irvin graduated from the University of West Virginia this weekend.

The Cowboys could hold joint practices this summer.

Setting expectations for the Giants draft picks.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz and his fiancee got matching tattoos.

S Fish Smithson is continuing to try to make a name for himself on Washington’s defense.

Run blocking could help rookie WR Anthony Miller get early playing time for the Bears.

Lions WR Golden Tate is optimistic about getting a contract extension.

Do the Packers have more roster moves in mind?

Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson are forging a partnership on the Vikings defensive line.

The Falcons will look at first-round pick Calvin Ridley as a returner.

The Panthers have three empty roster spots that could go to tryout players from their rookie minicamp.

Former Saints T Zach Strief was at the team’s rookie minicamp.

If RB Shaun Wilson makes the Buccaneers, it will likely be because he impressed on special teams.

History says Cardinals QB Josh Rosen will see time during his rookie season.

Rookie DL John Franklin-Myers is trying to find a spot on a deep Rams defensive line.

The Seahawks finalized their preseason schedule.