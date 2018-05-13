UFC books Greg Hardy vs. former NFL player Austen Lane

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 13, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

Greg Hardy, the former All-Pro defensive end who became one of the poster boy’s for the league’s problem with domestic violence, has booked a fight in the UFC — against another NFL player.

Hardy will face Austen Lane in a UFC fight on June 12. Lane, a fifth-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2010, was a defensive end like Hardy, although Lane didn’t see the same kind of success in the NFL. Lane’s career spanned just 30 regular-season games.

In three amateur mixed martial arts fights, Hardy has taken on three overmatched opponents and won easily. In Lane, Hardy is finally fighting someone his own size: Lane was listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds in the NFL, and Lane has knocked out two opponents in pro MMA fights, needing just 14 seconds to win his first fight and 20 seconds to win his second.

The UFC has taken some criticism for agreeing to give Hardy a chance in a new sport, given his off-field issues in the NFL. Lane will become a popular UFC fighter if he knocks Hardy out.

10 responses to “UFC books Greg Hardy vs. former NFL player Austen Lane

  2. I am not a fan of the UFC because any sport which allows guys to keep on punching guys they have already knocked out is too brutal for me. But they do precisely that in these UFC and MMA fights. I saw one fight where a guy kicked a guy on the side of the head and he was obviously knocked cold, but the guy immediately jumped on him and slammed him with the back of his fist 5 times in the head and face before the referee finally pulled him off.
    But I would tune in to watch these two guys fight in the hope that I would see Hardy get his butt kicked (I wouldn’t pay to watch it, though).

  5. He isn’t technically in the UFC. The Tuesday night fight stuff is for the minor fighters trying to get in the UFC or to showcase themselves. Not any different from Dana White Lookin for a fight series.

  6. @nyneal Actually that’s the opposite of what happens in most MMA fights. Fights are stopped when an opponent can’t “intelligently defend themselves.” Some fights are stopped too early, and yes, unfortunately, some too late. Boxing is far more brutal in that guys can get knocked down several times but get that 10 count to clear their head. MMA fighters don’t get that count, so they match is typically over once a guy is rocked.

    —————————–
    Its called adrenaline and you don’t always know when someone is knocked out these things are as fast or faster than a football game. Also still see guys fighting in their 40s no complaints of brain damage.

    ______________________
    Please stop pushing your agenda into every post. The law imposed whatever punishment it found just and he served his time.

    Last guy I heard sound like you was now disgraced New York AG Schneiderman at a women’s march only to later be outed as a guy who abuses women, calls them slaves, and threatens them with arrest and death if they report him.

