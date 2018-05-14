49ers get another draft pick under contract, signing Marcell Harris

Getty Images

The 49ers now have six of their nine draft picks under contract, getting safety Marcell Harris signed to a four-year deal.

San Francisco drafted Harris in the sixth round, the 184th overall choice.

Harris played in 37 games over five years at the University of Florida, making 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

Harris made nine starts at UF, with eight of those coming in 2016 when he made 73 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and three passes defensed.