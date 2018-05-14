After ugly accident, De’Angelo Henderson feels fortunate to be ready to play

Instagram

Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson is feeling fortunate to be alive — and ready to play football — after he was in what could have been a serious accident.

Henderson wrote on Instagram that he is dealing with only minor injuries and expects to be ready to participate in Denver’s Organized Team Activities.

“With OTAs a week a way and a season that I’m competing for a significant role, the most traumatic event I’ve probably ever had to deal with occurs,” Henderson wrote. “T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled. I plowed through my jammed door and exit my Jeep on my own. I’m truly blessed that God protected me through this accident. Without his favor I don’t know if I would’ve survived. I’m thankful to only came out with minor injuries and a few scrapes and bruises. Thank you to the Parker Police and South Metro Fire Rescue in Parker for getting to me asap, attending all my needs and transporting me to the hospital safely. Thank you to the doctors at Parker Adventist for treating me as a first class patient also. I’m very grateful and humbled to be alive. My family and I thanks everyone who has prayed for me over the last few days. My thoughts and prayers are with the other victims and I hope they all are safe and doing well.”

Henderson told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver that he feels sore, but it’s comparable to the soreness he feels after a hard-fought game.

According to 9 News, the driver of the other car was Rainbow Sunset Espinoza, a 37-year-old woman who is facing 11 charges: stealing a vehicle, driving recklessly, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading police, failing to turn on her headlights, driving a car without plates, driving while her license was revoked, running red lights, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Henderson was one of four people injured, but all of them have now been released from the hospital.