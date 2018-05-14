Bears sign five tryout players, including Matt McCants

Getty Images

The Bears announced they signed five players, while placing four on waivers.

Chicago signed receiver Matt Fleming, defensive back John Franklin III, offensive lineman Jeremi Hall, defensive back Tyrin Holloway and offensive lineman Matt McCants. They cut offensive lineman Travis Averill, linebacker Howard Jones, offensive lineman Cameron Lee and linebacker Nyles Morgan.

The Giants made McCants a sixth-round pick in 2012. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, but the Giants waived him before the start of the 2013 season.

He also has spent time with the Raiders, Browns and Bears, playing 28 games with three starts. All three of his starts came with the Raiders at right tackle in 2013.

Franklin played quarterback and receiver during his college career, which included stops at Florida State, Auburn and FAU.

Holloway transferred to Western Illinois after three years at Liberty and made three interceptions in four games he played there.

Hall started 25 games at left guard for South Florida the past two years.

Fleming bypassed his final season at Benedictine University, where he also was a track and field star. He caught 45 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns last season at the Division III school.