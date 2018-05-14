Bengals sign seventh-rounder Auden Tate, three tryout players

Getty Images

The Bengals held their rookie minicamp over the weekend and three of the tryout players who took part will be sticking around for a while.

Safety Tyrice Beverette, center Brad Lundblade and defensive tackle Chris Okoye have all signed contracts with the team. The Bengals also announced that seventh-round wide receiver Auden Tate has signed a four-year deal.

Tate caught 65 passes for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns at Florida State over the last two seasons. His signing leaves the Bengals with three unsigned draft picks, including first-round center Billy Price, from their 11-player draft class.

With three new players joining the roster, the Bengals had to clear some space. They dropped safety Robenson Therezie, guard Oni Omoile and tight end Scott Orndorff.