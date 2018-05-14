Broncos RB De’Angelo Henderson OK after car accident

Getty Images

Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson was involved in a car accident on Saturday night, but avoided any severe injuries.

Team spokesman Patrick Smyth announced on Monday that Henderson was taken to the hospital as a precaution and released after suffering minor injuries. Henderson was at the Broncos facility on Monday and is expected to participate when organized team activities start next week.

CBS Denver reports that the crash occurred when a vehicle that was reported as stolen in Denver collided with other cars, including the one Henderson was driving, while trying to elude police. The driver of the car faces charges of vehicular assault, eluding, motor vehicle theft, DUI-Drugs, and several other traffic offenses.

Henderson was a sixth-round pick last year. He ran seven times for 13 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown in five games during his rookie season.