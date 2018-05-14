Browns sign fifth-round pick Genard Avery

University of Memphis

The Browns have signed another member of their draft class.

Linebacker Genard Avery is the latest to agree to a four-year deal with the team. Avery, who was selected in the fifth round, is the fourth of the team’s nine draft picks to sign.

Avery started 34 games at Memphis and ranks second in school history with 45.5 tackles for loss. He also ranks third in school history in career sacks with 21.5 while playing an inside role in college.

He’ll start out behind Joe Schobert with the Browns and coach Hue Jackson said the team expects Avery to have a big role on special teams during his rookie season.