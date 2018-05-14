Browns sign QB Brogan Roback

Getty Images

The Browns have added a fourth quarterback to the 90-man roster.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed Brogan Roback, who went undrafted this year after wrapping up his time at Eastern Michigan. Roback joins fellow rookie Baker Mayfield in a quarterback group that also includes Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton.

Roback started 34 games at Eastern Michigan and left with the school record for passing touchdowns. He also ranks second in school history in passing yards and completions.

The Browns also formally announced the addition of defensive back Tigie Sankoh to the roster. Sankoh was assigned to the Browns through the NFL’s international development program and the Browns will get an extra practice squad spot for the British native this season.