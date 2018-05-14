Cardinals drafted Christian Kirk knowing he was recently arrested

AP

The Cardinals spent a second-round draft pick on wide receiver Christian Kirk even though he was arrested in February on a disorderly conduct and property damage charge that is still pending.

The Arizona Republic reports that Kirk, who is from Arizona, was outside a local golf tournament when he and some friends were seen throwing rocks at cars.

“The suspects were intoxicated and leaving the [Waste Management Phoenix Open],” Scottsdale police said. “As they were walking through a parking lot, security personnel observed them throwing rocks at cars and breaking a window of at least one of them.”

The Cardinals issued a statement saying they knew of the arrest.

“We spoke with Christian about it at length and also looked into it independently,” the team said. “Our understanding is that the process will be resolved in the near future but while it remains an active legal matter, we won’t comment further.”

Although the Cardinals knew about it, the arrest had not previously been reported. There were no reports of Kirk having other off-field problems before the draft.