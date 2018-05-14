Cardinals sign four tryout players

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed four players who tried out during their rookie minicamp last weekend.

Defensive tackle Siupeli Anau, wide receiver C.J. Duncan, linebacker Airius Moore and offensive lineman Greg Pyke now are under contract. The Cardinals cut cornerback Elijah Battle, linebacker Mike Needham, offensive lineman Austin Olsen and wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman in corresponding moves.

Anau re-joins the Cardinals after he was released on May 9. He spent last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad after signing as a rookie free agent out of Northern Arizona. Anau made 55 tackles and a Big Sky-leading 8.5 sacks during his senior season of 2016.

Duncan made 124 receptions for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns at Vanderbilt.

Moore was a three-year starter at North Carolina State, playing 52 games and making 267 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, three interceptions and four sacks.

Pyke originally entered the league with Buffalo in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Georgia. The Bills waived him out of training camp.