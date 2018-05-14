Cards gave Greg Little a look in minicamp

Getty Images

They call them rookie minicamps, but often teams are looking at guys who are far from rookies.

Via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the Cards took a look at former second-round pick Greg Little, the wide receiver the Browns took in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Little’s been off the radar since he was released by the Bills in August 2016.

He said he spent last season “on the couch,” and appreciated the chance.

“Opportunity,” Little said. “Coach [Steve] Wilks came in yesterday, and that was the first thing he put on the board. That really hit home for me. This is an opportunity. . . . Honestly, it hits home. This league is here today, gone tomorrow. I’m just trying to make the best of this opportunity.”

Little led the Browns in receptions and receiving yards as a rookie, but that was when most of his fellow tryout players weren’t old enough to drive.

Wilks was generally complimentary of Little’s efforts.

“I think you guys saw the same thing I saw,” Wilks said. “He was out there making some plays, and he stood out a little bit. It was good to be able to get him out here. I know he’s excited about the opportunity he has, and hopefully he can continue to make the most of it through the weekend and we’ll see what happens on Sunday.”

The Cardinals haven’t signed him to a contract yet, so this opportunity might have been his last, but he’s one of a few older players hanging onto the dream while surrounded by kids beginning theirs.