Chiefs sign fourth-round pick Armani Watts

The Chiefs signed fourth-round pick Armani Watts to a four-year contract.

The Texas A&M safety becomes the second of the team’s six draft picks to sign. Kansas City also has signed sixth-round pick Tremon Smith.

Ron Parker‘s departure opens up the free safety spot, and Watts will compete for the job with Leon McQuay III, a sixth-round pick in 2017, Robert Golden and Jordan Sterns.

Watts made 324 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 10 interceptions and 17 pass breakups in his career with the Aggies.