Chiefs sign sixth-round pick Kahlil McKenzie

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed the most famous sixth-round pick of this year’s draft, Kahlil McKenzie. McKenize, the son of Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, is converting from the defensive line to the offensive line.

He was the second draft choice the Chiefs got under contract Monday, joining Armani Watts. The Chiefs previously signed Tremon Smith, leaving three of the team’s draft picks unsigned.

Kansas City is trying McKenzie inside at guard and center after he played defensive tackle at the University of Tennessee.

McKenzie’s uncle, Raleigh, was an NFL offensive lineman for 16 seasons for the Chargers, Eagles and Packers. Kahlil’s younger brother, Jalen, plays offensive tackle at Southern California.