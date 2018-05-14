Colts meeting with Tre Boston, Kenny Vaccaro

Getty Images

Free agent safeties have not been a popular item for teams shopping for players this offseason, but a couple of them are getting a look from the Colts on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts are meeting with Tre Boston and Kenny Vaccaro. Vaccaro visited the Dolphins last month, but the market has been otherwise quiet for both of them.

Boston had 79 tackles and five interceptions for the Chargers last season. It was his only season with the Chargers, who signed Boston after he was waived by the Panthers last May. Vaccaro, the 15th pick in the 2013 draft, had 60 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions in his fifth season with the Saints.

The Colts took Malik Hooker in the first round of the 2017 draft and either Boston or Vaccaro would give them an experienced partner for the second-year player.