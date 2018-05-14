Cuban: Value of sports teams will double

Getty Images

Yes, legalized sports wagering will help sports leagues — even if they don’t get the clumsily-named money grab known as an “integrity fee.” Increased interest in the various sports will create more value. Substantially more value.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban predicted on CNBC that legalized gambling will result in the doubling of the value of sports teams in each of the four major leagues: NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB.

Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals, separately said on CNBC that the development will specifically help the NFL.

“This should reinvigorate the NFL and drive value into teams,” Leonsis said on CNBC. “You have 11 players on defense and offense, each doing a discrete action, and then there’s 30 seconds in between plays. Now all of a sudden football can be reborn.”

It be reborn as a modern-day sort of jai alai, with the human combatants the subject of real-time bets tied not only to the outcome of the game but to the outcome of each and every play. That same approach can apply in baseball; Cuban said it will actually be fun to go to a baseball game again). For basketball and hockey, it will be more difficult to break the betting opportunities into specific segments.

Regardless, the ability to bet will pump up all pro sports, with the NFL perhaps at the forefront.