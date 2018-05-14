Dean Blandino takes job as director of instant replay for college football

Getty Images

Former NFL officiating head Dean Blandino is taking on a role at the college level.

College Football Officiating announced on Monday that Blandino has accepted a job as their director of instant replay. The job will focus on offseason development and education while Blandino remains in his role as a rules analyst for NFL and NCAA games for FOX Sports.

“I’m extremely excited to join the CFO and NCAA in this role,” Blandino said in a statement. “I’ve spent much of my career in the replay space and look forward to continuing to improve our processes and programming with the ultimate goal of efficient — and correct — outcomes.”

Blandino will start the new position immediately and resume it in January 2019 after the next football season has wrapped up.