DeAngelo Hall says he’s “done” playing football

Washington defensive back DeAngelo Hall has decided to call it a career.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Hall said “I’m done” in reference to his playing future.

A respected veteran who has played a number of roles, he is currently weighing some broadcast and potential front office work.

The 34-year-old was a free agent this spring, and his retirement was expected after 14 seasons. He played just five games last year because of a knee injury, and hasn’t played all 16 games since 2013.

Once a top cornerback, he transitioned to safety and was still a contributor for them.