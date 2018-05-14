Division II quarterback Luis Perez earns contract from Rams

Getty Images

The Rams worked out a “small group” of quarterbacks Friday. They are signing Luis Perez, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Perez was a minicamp invite of the team after not initially finding a job as an undrafted free agent.

Perez was the Division II Harlon Hill Trophy winner, leading Texas A&M-Commerce to the Division II championship.

He did not play high school football, quitting after coaches moved him to receiver. Instead, Perez bowled competitively.

Perez walked on at a JUCO as a quarterback and ended up winning a national title there.