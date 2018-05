AP

The odds are out for 2018 NFL offensive rookie of the year. Which inspired Monday’s PFT Live draft.

Who are the best candidates to win the award this year?

Simms lost the toss, and he then proceeded to lose the draft, in dramatic (almost embarrassing) fashion. You can witness the carnage by checking out the video.

And make your own case for potential rookies of the year in the comments. Or just make fun of Simms.