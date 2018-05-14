Ereck Flowers returns to work with the Giants

Getty Images

There’s still no guarantee Ereck Flowers is going to remain with the Giants.

But he’s at least working out with them.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former first-round pick returned to workouts with the Giants today.

Flowers was reportedly upset (and Pat Shurmur wishes players would stop talking about it) by the team acquiring left tackle Nate Solder in free agency), which required him to move to the right side and compete for a starting job. He registered that displeasure by staying away from voluntary workouts.

The Giants offered him up in trade during the draft but found no takers for a mid-round pick (for the guy once picked ninth overall). So now the challenge is to get him back aboard and ready to work.

They didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, so he’s in a contract year, creating incentive for him. The Giants also have a vested interest in him returning, since there’s not another obvious starting right tackle option on the roster at the moment.