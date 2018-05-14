Fifth-round pick Johnny Townsend signs with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders opened a hole at punter when they released Marquette King and they filled it by taking punter Johnny Townsend in the fifth round of the draft last month.

On Monday, they got Townsend under contract. The Raiders announced that Townsend has agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Townsend comes to Oakland from the University of Florida, where he played in 44 games over the last four years. He averaged 46.2 yards per kick during his time in Gainesville, which is the top career punting average in SEC history.

The Raiders also signed former Florida kicker Eddy Piniero as an undrafted free agent, so Townsend isn’t the only Gator among the specialists.

Townsend is the third of the Raiders’ draft picks from this year to sign. Six others, including first-rounder Kolton Miller, remain unsigned.