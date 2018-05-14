FOX confirms Joe Buck, Troy Aikman will call Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

NFL fans will get a double dose of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman this season.

FOX confirmed today that Buck and Aikman, who were already the top Sunday afternoon duo for the network, will also call the new Thursday night package.

That will be a lot of work for the two, who may get some Sundays off. Buck will likely need some NFL games off in the fall when he calls the baseball playoffs for FOX. It is not known yet who will team with Aikman while Buck is focusing on baseball.

In the past the NFL required its Thursday night partners, CBS and NBC, to use the top Sunday team on Thursdays. But this year the league made no such requirement, and FOX first tried to get Peyton Manning to call the games before deciding to go with Buck and Aikman when Manning said no. In the end, FOX decided to go the same route and give Thursday nights to its top Sunday team.