Gambling will be good for NFL’s business, whether league embraces it or not

Getty Images

The NFL has officially held gambling at arm’s length, with strict rules against players, coaches, owners, officials and anyone else having any business interests in sports betting. But that doesn’t mean the NFL has no interest in sports betting.

The Supreme Court’s ruling today, opening the door to legal sports gambling in every state, will be very good for the NFL’s business, regardless of whether the NFL embraces gambling or continues to distance itself from it.

That’s because there’s going to be a huge increase in the number of people placing bets on NFL games this year, once they can do so at safe, legal, legitimate businesses in their own states. And an increase in the number of people placing bets on NFL games will lead to an increase in the number of people who care about NFL games.

That could mean a reversal of the league’s declining television ratings, if more bettors translates to more viewers, and even if it doesn’t end the league’s ratings slide, it will surely be profitable for the league’s network partners from an advertising perspective. Remember that brief time when Draft Kings and FanDuel ads were everywhere, before the government started cracking down on those businesses? Expect a return of that kind of advertising environment, as there will be far more sports books advertising their services to fans. An increased demand to purchase advertising time on NFL games and other NFL-related programming is valuable to the NFL, even if the NFL keeps claiming that it doesn’t endorse gambling.

Of course, the league may come around on gambling, especially if the states that legalize gambling can be persuaded to pay the much-discussed “integrity fee” to the sports leagues, which would mean some of the money from betting on sports goes directly to the leagues themselves. It’s hard to imagine NFL owners turning down a chance to get a percentage of the gambling revenues.

Even if the integrity fees don’t come to fruition, however, the reality is today’s news is good for the NFL’s business. The NFL has officially stood against sports gambling for many years, but privately the league’s owners have to be pleased at the prospect of making a lot more money, thanks to the Supreme Court allowing Americans to bet money on games.