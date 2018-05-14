Get ready for the gambling floodgates to open

Getty Images

Monday’s landmark ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court allows all states to establish sports wagering programs. Most surely will.

It’s a far cry from the 1970s and 1980s, when states were haggling over the ethics of the daily number, Powerball jackpots, and scratch-off tickets. That said, those who fretted that low-level gambling would be the gateway to something more were right, because many states already have something more via table games. Now, every state can have it all.

And it will be much more than betting on the outcomes of games, either via point spreads of over-under propositions. A wide variety of prop bets will undoubtedly be available (including for example rookie quarterback over/unders, the topic of the attached video), along with the possibility of in-game wagering on the minutiae of a game, from ball vs. strike to run vs. pass to whether a putt is made or missed.

Basically, betting will be available on anything relating to sports, which means that it will be available on everything. And any state that launches a wagering program would be wise to take as much action as possible, because when the house sets the odds properly, the house always wins.