Giants announce settlement of Eli Manning lawsuit

Getty Images

The civil fraud lawsuit against the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning officials has been resolved.

The Giants issued a statement on Monday night confirming that the case is over.

“Eric Inselberg, Michael Jakab and Sean Godown have resolved all claims in their pending litigation against the New York Giants, Eli Manning, John Mara, William Heller, Joseph Skiba, Edward Skiba and Steiner Sports, in accordance with a confidential settlement agreement reached today,” the statement from the team explains. “The compromise agreement, entered into by all parties, should not be viewed as supporting any allegations, claims or defenses. All parties are grateful to have the matter, which began in 2014, concluded and are now focused on football, the fans and the future.”

The next question becomes whether the NFL will launch an investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy. Although the policy expressly encompasses fraud, the league may draw a distinction between civil fraud and criminal fraud. Also, the absence of a jury verdict finding Manning guilty of civil fraud could make the league less likely to launch an investigation.