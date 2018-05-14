Giants cut cornerback C.J. Goodwin

Getty Images

After taking a first look at some players during a minicamp, the Giants have decided they’ve seen enough of at least one of them.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants are waiving cornerback C.J. Goodwin.

He was just claimed off waivers a week ago after he was cut by the Cardinals. He spent time with the Falcons and Steelers as well.

A former college wide receiver at California (Pa.), Goodwin has played in 28 games the last two seasons.

The Giants signed cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris after the minicamp tryout.