Giants shuffle roster after rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The Giants swapped out six players on their roster for six that tried out for the team during their three-day rookie minicamp.

Cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris’ signing was reported on Sunday and confirmed by the team in Monday’s announcement of all their moves. The Giants also signed veteran guard Chris Scott, who has played in 45 regular season games since entering the league as a 2010 fifth-round pick in Pittsburgh.

Scott played 43 of those games for the Panthers while current Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman was in the same job in Carolina.

The other four additions to the roster are guard Malcolm Bunche, wide receiver Alonzo Russell, defensive back Mike Jones and running back Robert Martin of Rutgers.

The Giants are parting ways with tackle Adam Bisnowaty, a 2017 sixth-round draft choice, and cornerback Brandon Dixon, who started the final five games of the 2017 season. Linebacker Derrick Mathews, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, tight end Stephen Baggett and cornerback Bryon Fields were also cut on Monday.