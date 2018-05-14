Jaguars sign three, waive Avery Gennesy

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the signings of three tryout players. They waived offensive lineman Avery Gennesy to keep the roster at 90 players.

Jacksonville signed tight end Zach Conque, linebacker Manase Hungalu and offensive lineman Brandon Smith.

Conque spent parts of his rookie season of 2017 on the practice squads of the Texans and Jets. A quarterback at Stephen F. Austin, Conque moved to tight end after the Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent last May.

Hungalu played 34 games with Oregon State, making 223 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed and four fumble recoveries.

Smith started at right tackle his final three seasons at East Carolina.

Gennesy, who started 26 games at left tackle while at Texas A&M, spent last season on the team’s practice squad.