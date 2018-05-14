Jets claim Antonio Garcia

Getty Images

Tackle Antonio Garcia never played in a game for the Patriots after they drafted him in the third round last year and his next chance at getting into a contest will come with another AFC East team.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have claimed Garcia off of waivers.

Garcia spent all of last season on the non-football illness list due to blood clots in his lungs. He said he was cleared to play in March, but was waived with the same designation.

Garcia made 42 starts at left tackle over four years at Troy and didn’t allow a sack in his final college season. The Jets worked out Byron Bell on Monday, so they are looking for offensive line depth on a couple of fronts.