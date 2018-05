Getty Images

The Jets cut kicker Nick Rose on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. The team had to make a move after claiming offensive lineman Antonio Garcia off waivers.

Rose attempted 14 field goals in two games with the Chargers and eight with Washington, making 11. He also missed three extra points in 26 attempts.

The Jets claimed Rose off waivers from the Chargers earlier this offseason.

He was expected to compete with Cairo Santos for the job before the Jets signed Taylor Bertolet.