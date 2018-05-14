Jordan Mailata thrown in “deep end” at Eagles minicamp

AP

Almost every player taking part in rookie minicamps around the league is making a big transition as they move from college football to the professional ranks, but Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata‘s jump is an even bigger one.

The seventh-round pick is trying to make the move from rugby and that meant his experience at this weekend’s minicamp involved a lot of firsts. As you’d probably expect, Mailata didn’t get everything right and that meant offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland’s voice was booming in his ears quite often.

“It’s not intimidating,” Mailata said, via NJ.com. “I love his coaching style. It’s like drowning. He just throws you into the deep end. He threw me out into the deep end today and thank god I had the guys up front help me. They were pretty much my lifejacket.”

Mailata said after practice that his football knowledge was up to “two peanuts” and knows it will be “real hard” to change that quickly enough to make the team out of camp this summer.