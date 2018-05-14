Josh Norman on Dancing With the Stars: “It is the Super Bowl”

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman played in Super Bowl 50 with the Panthers. Now, he says, he’s in a similar situation.

Norman said that heading into tonight’s Dancing With the Stars semifinal, he feels the same kind of pressure.

“It is the Super Bowl,” Norman said, via ESPN. “It’s just a different type of pressure because your heart will be racing, man, with anxiety. You get out there and put it all out there on the dance floor in front of millions of people watching. Then you’ve got a couple of hundred people in the audience that is extremely looking at every moment. You want to make sure every line that you learned in practice with your partner, you do not want to screw it up, no matter what.”

Football fans may not be thrilled about hearing Norman talk about a TV show like the pinnacle of the NFL, but he says he sees it all as competition “ecause, everything in my life I’ve been trying to win something.”