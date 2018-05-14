K.J. Malone retires after rookie minicamp

Getty Images

Karl Malone played 19 seasons in the NBA. His son, K.J. Malone, didn’t make it to his first NFL game.

The Texans placed the offensive guard on the reserve/retired list Monday. K.J. Malone has decided to pursue other interests outside football, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Malone, who went undrafted out of LSU, attended Houston’s minicamp over the weekend. He told reporters during the camp that he was healthy and ready to compete for a roster spot.

He played left tackle for LSU the past two seasons but battled a knee injury last season, costing him six games.