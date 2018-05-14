Lions sign three tryout players

Getty Images

The Lions found three guys at their rookie minicamp who they wanted to take a longer look at.

The team announced they had signed wide receiver Deontez Alexander, tight end Marcus Lucas, and cornerback Josh Okonye.

Lucas spent some time with the Panthers, and was on the practice squads of the Raiders and Colts last year.

Alexander’s an undrafted rookie from something called Franklin College, where he played two seasons and caught 114 passes for 2,133 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Okonye played at Purdue last year as a graduate transfer after playing the previous four years at Wake Forest.

The Lions also waived wide receiver Kyle Lewis and waived-injured tight end Brandon Barnes to create the roster spots.