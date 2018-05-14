Monday morning one-liners

AP

A look at Bills QB Josh Allen’s trip to the Manning Passing Academy.

How much will the Dolphins expect from their fourth-round picks?

Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores explains why he’s tough on players.

QB Sam Darnold isn’t the only new piece for the Jets this year.

Will the Ravens take offensive cues from the Eagles?

Undrafted rookies have an uphill climb to make the Bengals.

Musing about how Browns QB Tyrod Taylor will handle a challenge from Baker Mayfield.

Some takeaways from the Steelers’ rookie minicamp.

Texans rookie TE Jordan Thomas is working on his blocking.

The Colts’ new chaplain moved from a career in law enforcement.

The Jaguars added a tight end after a tryout.

Titans rookie LB Harold Landry is learning to play from a two-point stance.

RB Phillip Lindsay is bidding for a job with the Broncos.

Said Chiefs WR Chris Conley, “Obviously, as an offense, there’s one ball that has to go around to everybody. But we’re going to work and do our best so that when the ball’s not coming to us and it’s in someone’s hands, we’re still out there working, and we’re going to make this offense run.”

S Derwin James wants to be a leader on the Chargers defense.

Raiders T Kolton Miller has been a protector on and off the field.

Five lessons learned about the Cowboys during their rookie minicamp.

G Chris Scott is a lot older than the other players trying out for the Giants over the weekend.

Cameron Johnston has taken over as the Eagles punter.

A look at how Washington can use running backs Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson at the same time.

Can Kylie Fitts help the Bears pass rush?

A question for each member of the Lions draft class.

LB C.J. Johnson is trying to take the leap from Division III to the Packers.

Where will rookies find spots with the Vikings?

Recapping what happened at Falcons rookie minicamp.

RB Elijah Hood is hoping to stick with the Panthers.

S Matt Elam and DT Tyrunn Walker wrapped up their tryouts with the Saints.

The Buccaneers added two tryout players to the roster.

Rookie WR Christian Kirk could have an early impact for the Cardinals.

Remembering the life of former Rams coach Chuck Knox.

What was behind the 49ers’ interest in T Mike McGlinchey?

Assessing areas LB Shaquem Griffin can help the Seahawks immediately.