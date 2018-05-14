NFLPA will closely monitor sports betting developments

Getty Images

The NFLPA has joined many others in the sports world by issuing a statement in the wake of Monday’s Supreme Court decision overturning a federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today reaffirms the decision to collaborate with the other sports unions on the issues of player safety, integrity of our games and privacy and publicity rights. Our union will monitor developments closely and address the implications of this decision with the NFL, state legislators and other relevant stakeholders.”

The collaboration with other sports unions referred to in Monday’s statement included a joint statement with the MLBPA, NBAPA and NHLPA in April focused on “the legal, commercial, practical, and human consequences of allowing sports betting to become mainstream.”

That statement ended by expressing the view that “the athletes must also have a seat at the table to ensure that players’ rights and the integrity of our games are protected.”