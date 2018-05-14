Panthers part ways with Russell Shepard

Getty Images

The Panthers have worked to remake their wide receiver position this offseason, which means offloading the leftovers from last year.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are releasing veteran wideout Russell Shepard today, after he refused their offer of a pay cut.

The move clears $2.1 million worth of cap room. Previous General Manager Dave Gettleman signed Shepard to a three-year, $10 million deal last offseason, and Shepard responded with 17 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers traded for Torrey Smith and signed Jarius Wright and drafted D.J. Moore in the first round, so they were obviously serious about the rebuild.