Panthers sign four tryout players, release Zack Sanchez

Getty Images

The Panthers signed four guys after their weekend rookie minicamp, and released a former cornerback project.

The team announced the addition of four players who attended the camp on a tryout basis, and the release of cornerback Zack Sanchez with an injury designation.

Sanchez was part of the three-corner draft class of 2016, a fifth-rounder who never really made much of an impact. That was also the year they took cornerback Daryl Worley in the third, and he’s since been traded, arrested, released and resurfaced in Oakland. Second-rounder and presumptive starter James Bradberry‘s the last remnant of that shopping spree.

The Panthers signed wide receiver Bug Howard, center Kyle Friend, guard Quinterrius Eatmon, and defensive end Karter Schult.