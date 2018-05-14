Patriots cut receiver Darren Andrews

Getty Images

The Patriots had to make a corresponding roster move to sign punter Corey Bojorquez. They cut receiver Darren Andrews to make room.

Andrews, 22, signed with the Patriots only three days ago, so his stay was not long.

The UCLA product finished his college career with 162 receptions for 1,977 yards and 15 touchdowns, good for fourth place on the school’s all-time receptions list. Andrews started all nine games he played as a senior in 2017 and finished second on the team with 60 receptions for 773 yards and a team-high 10 touchdown receptions.

Bojorquez, a left-footed punter, earned a contract after his performance at the team’s rookie minicamp.