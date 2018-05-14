Patriots hiring martial arts expert to serve as pass-rushing consultant

Getty Images

The Patriots are hiring martial arts expert Joe Kim to work with their pass rushers, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports. Kim has worked with 10 other NFL teams since 1992, most recently the Browns in 2016.

The Cleveland-area taekwondo master got started working with NFL teams in 1992 when then-Browns coach Bill Belichick hired him after reading a newspaper article about the former U.S. national team member.

Kim will work with Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly in helping the team’s pass rushers improve their hand-to-hand combat skills.

New Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton worked with Kim in Cleveland.

“Got the opportunity to work with [Joe Kim] this past year and felt like I really improved from my first year with his help,” Shelton said last year on Instagram, via Volin. “Appreciate your work Master Kim and I know the best is in store for you.”

The Patriots made only 34 sacks last season, tying them for 16th in the league, and Trey Flowers led the team with 6.5.