Patriots sign punter Corey Bojorquez

Posted by Charean Williams on May 14, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots signed punter Corey Bojorquez after he tried out at the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The team had to make a corresponding move to get him on the roster.

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick likes left-footed punters, and Bojorquez is one, just like incumbent punter Ryan Allen. Bojorquez also has experience as a holder.

At New Mexico, Bojorquez averaged 45.1 yards per punt in his two-year career, including 47.3 last season. He had 31 punts of 50-plus yards, including four punts over 70 yards.