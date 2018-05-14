Raiders sign Dallin Leavitt, Drew Scott

Getty Images

The Raiders signed safety Dallin Leavitt and long snapper Drew Scott, the club announced Monday.

Leavitt and Scott participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Leavitt played two seasons at Utah State after transferring from BYU, appearing in a total of 45 games with 26 starts. He made 211 tackles, seven interceptions, eight pass breakups and 1.5 sacks in his career.

Scott played four seasons at Kansas State, seeing action in 31 career games. He served as the team’s primary long snapper in each of the final 26 games of his collegiate career and made four special teams tackles.