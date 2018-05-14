Report: Owner of L.A. mansion suing Jay Ajayi for $25,000 in damages

Getty Images

The owner of a 6,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles is suing Eagles running back Jay Ajayi for $25,000 in damages, TMZ Sports reports.

Ajayi and a friend stayed at the mansion for five days after the Super Bowl in February, throwing at least three parties, according to TMZ. The owner specifically banned parties at the house, and charged $5,000 for each party, though Ajayi has yet to pay the charges.

The owner claims Ajayi broke a table, scratched floors and violated the no smoking policy during Ajayi’s stay.

He also accuses Ajayi of pushing him in the chest “in a menacing and threatening manner” when the owner confronted the running back February 18. The owner said local security was called to remove Ajayi from the property.

TMZ said neither Ajayi nor his representation has responded to a request for comment.