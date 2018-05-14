Saints sign Jay Bromley

Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Jay Bromley landed a job this weekend.

Bromley took part in the Saints’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and multiple reports on Monday have him signing a contract with the team.

Bromley was a third-round pick by the Giants in 2014 and spent the last four years with the team. He played in all 16 games last season and finished the year with 21 tackles and a sack. He played in 47 of 48 games over the last three seasons, but only made four starts during his time in Jersey.

The Saints have Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata and Tyeler Davison back from last year and Bromley will likely be trying to earn a spot as a depth option behind them.