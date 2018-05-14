Saints sign Michael Ola

Getty Images

The Saints signed veteran offensive tackle Michael Ola to a one-year deal after a tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp, Joel Erickson of the Advocate reports.

He will compete with Rick Leonard, a fourth-round pick, and others for the swing tackle job left open by Zach Strief’s retirement.

Ola, 30, played in the CFL and spent time with seven other NFL teams. He has appeared in 32 NFL games with 19 starts since 2014.

Ola saw action in two games with the Chargers last season. He played 15 snaps on offense and one on special teams.